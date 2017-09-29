Kone, on the other hand, was ranked the most reputable company in the country already for the third consecutive year despite its current plans to reduce its workforce considerably. The lift and escalator manufacturer was followed this year by Supercell, Ponsse, Fazer and Google.

Terrafame, Caruna and Posti are the least trusted and reputable companies in Finland, according to an annual corporate reputation survey by T-Media.

The ten most reputable companies in Finland: Kone Supercell Ponsse Fazer Google Finlayson Pekkaniska OP Financial Group S Group Valio

“Finns’ high regard for technology companies is probably attributable to the companies significance for the society. Technology companies are creating jobs and contributing to the trade balance in Finland,” Riku Ruokolahti, the development director at T-Media, analyses in a press release.

Finlayson made a late push into the top-ten after garnering a lot of media attention with the income equality campaign it announced in August. The textiles manufacturer said it hopes to stir up discussion about the gender wage gap by granting its female customers a 17 per cent price reduction during the one-week campaign to be launched in early September.

Statistics Finland has reported that women earn 0.83 euros for every euro earned by men.

The Ombudsman for Equality, however, ordered the textiles manufacturer to advertise the campaign in a way that explicates that all customers are entitled to the price reduction.

Another company that saw its reputation improve considerably was Nokia. The network equipment manufacturer, however, failed to climb out of the bottom ten despite recording the greatest improvement in its reputation score in the five-year history of the survey.

“The mobile phone business was the most well-known part of Nokia. People felt that the company had failed after it gave up on mobile phones. Failing in its main product category was a bitter pill to swallow for many Finns, but it now seems that the general public has forgiven the company and started paying attention to its new interesting ventures,” comments Ruokolahti.

The ten least reputable companies in Finland: Terrafame Caruna Posti Tieto Nestlé Danske Bank VR Telia Nordea Nokia

He also estimates that the improvement is not explained only by the recent return of Nokia-branded handsets.

“The consumer products on the shelves of shops have of course had an impact on the company’s reputation, even though the devices have been developed and manufactured by another company [HMD Global]. The most improved dimension of corporate reputation, however, was responsibility, which has become the third pillar of the reputation of Nokia,” he says.

Over 6,000 Finns were asked to assess the reputation and trustworthiness of companies operating in Finland between June and July, 2017.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Emmi Korhonen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi