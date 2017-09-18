Rovio, the creator of the successful mobile gaming franchise, reported that it has signed a multi-year shirt-sleeve partnership with Everton FC, becoming the first ever official shirt-sleeve partner of the iconic football club based in Liverpool, England.

The Espoo-based games-first entertainment studio estimates in a press release that the new partnership will create a variety of opportunities for collaborative content.

“We are excited with this partnership, and can’t wait to kick off our collaboration with Everton,” comments Ville Heijari, the chief marketing officer at Rovio. “In Everton, we have found a partner who shares our values of putting the fans first, and creating a long-lasting legacy for our community of players.”

Everton is similarly excited about the possibilities created by its collaboration with one of the most widely recognised brands in the world of mobile gaming.

“Everyone here is excited about being able to work with such a creative, dynamic and ambitious brand – a brand with exceptional digital heritage,” said Robert Elstone, the chief executive of Everton.

The Premier League is the most watched sports league in the world with over 1.5 billion viewers in over 200 territories around the globe. Rovio, in turn, has an estimated 80 million monthly active users, according to the press release.

Everton’s first game with their new shirt-sleeve sponsor did not go according to plan, as they succumbed to a 4-0 loss at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford on 17 September, 2017.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Oli Scarff – Lehtikuva/AFP