Every year, thousands of pets go missing in Finland. While some are eventually reunited with their owners, many never make it back home. The main hindrance to reunification is a lack of identification. To combat this problem, the Helsinki-based company ActiveMEDI has created the PetID – a coin-sized tag built to ease the localisation of our four-legged friends.

Supported with NFC and QR technology, the PetID allows anyone with a smartphone to scan the digitalised collar tag of your potentially missing pet. One scan will reveal the pet’s online profile, with its name, age, allergies, and, if relevant, worst fears. Most importantly, however, the PetID makes it easy to contact the owner with the exact location of the missing pet.

The PetID is but the latest innovation by the Finnish company ActiveMEDI. Three years ago, the company launched the so-called MedID – a digitalised tag intended to ease the lives of individuals who suffer with memory loss by providing important medical information about its holder. Since May 2017, you have been able to upload your pet’s medical and insurance documents onto the ActiveMEDI cloud too.

Beyond providing others with important details about your pet, the PetID also allows you to keep track of your pet’s growth, eating habits and other health-related issues. If you wish, such information can be kept private from everyone else but yourself. On the ActiveMEDI website you can choose what parts of the pet’s profile you want to keep public in case your pet goes missing.

The PetID can be purchased on the ActiveMEDI online store with the price of €24.90, or from one of the many resellers around Finland. There are no hidden costs; you will only have to pay for purchasing the product itself.

Nicole Berglund

Helsinki Times