Meyer Turku and Royal Caribbean Cruises announced last autumn that they have signed a memorandum of agreement for the construction of two massive liquefied natural gas-powered cruise ships – an agreement rumoured to be worth up to two billion euros.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has confirmed its order for two major cruise ships from Meyer Turku, reports Talouselämä .

The fourth-generation cruise ships will also feature a number of innovations, including a fuel cell-based power generation system, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2024.

The vessels are to become one of the largest cruise ships in the world.

The construction project is expected to increase manpower needs at the shipyard by the hundreds.

The shipyard alone will require 500 new employees, Olli Rehn (Centre), the now ex-Minister of Economic Affairs, estimated in the second half of 2016. Meyer Turku, in turn, has refrained from estimating the employment impact of individual orders but estimates that the recent orders from two of the largest cruise ship operators in the world – Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corporation – will raise its employment contribution from 7,000 to 20,000.

“The contribution towards employment is significant,” Tapani Mylly, the head of public relations at Meyer Turku, tells Talouselämä. “Our share of it will be more than 2,000 employees.”

Meyer Werft announced last September that it will build three liquefied natural gas-powered cruise ships for Carnival Corporation. Two of the next-generation cruise ships will be built at its shipyard in Turku.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi