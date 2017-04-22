New Kingston Fashion is a bespoke tailoring company based in Hong Kong. Currently on a tour of Europe and New York, the men’s fashion experts will be offering their services to customers in Helsinki from 23-26 April.

The firm was founded by two brothers in 1982 and has been serving the European and US markets for many years. Renowned for their commitment to excellence and quality, New Kingston Fashion offers a comprehensive made-to-measure service and thousands of carefully sourced fabrics from around Europe.

Customers looking to buy a suit will first receive a consultation. New Kingston Fashion places a strong emphasis on making sure that suits are the perfect fit, which means that more than one fitting is often required. Up to 25 measurements may be taken to ensure that everything is just right.

Next, customers can select the right fabric and style for their suit. Whether you are looking for a reasonably priced outfit or something a bit more special, there will be something for everyone. Many of the available fabrics are made exclusively in Italian and English mills, with brands including Ermenegildo Zegna, Dormeuil, Holland & Sherry, Loro Piana, Vitale Barberis Canonico and Harris Tweed.

New Kingston Fashion’s specialist Hong Kong tailors will then make the suits in four to five weeks, after which they are packaged and sent out to customers directly. Of course, it’s also possible to place orders online. Shoppers from Finland or anywhere else in the world can simply visit the company’s website and create their dream suit there.

The demand for bespoke tailoring is so great that New Kingston Fashion also has a team of four traveling tailors that base themselves in different locations around Europe and the US. Just get in touch with the company by email if you wish to find out if one of their tailors is in your city. If so, they will be happy to take new orders and provide customers with fitting and alteration services.

New Kingston Fashion will be at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Helsinki from April 23 to 26. They will also be visiting Belgrade, Budapest, Stockholm, Oslo and New York City in the coming weeks. Check their website for details.

Dan Anderson – HT

Image: New Kingston Fashion