The chain is to open its web-shop and 15 brick-and-mortar shops in the second half of this year and increase the number of shops to 100 in the coming years, according to a press release from Oriola-KD . Its product portfolio, meanwhile, is to consist of over 10,000 products, including cosmetics, herbal products, and hair and skin care products.

Kesko and Oriola-KD are set to embark on a joint venture to establish a nationwide chain of shops offering a variety of health, beauty and well-being products and services.

“The new store chain is estimated to create 1,000 new jobs across Finland,” highlights Mikko Helander, the chief executive of Kesko.

He believes the competences of the two companies are largely complementary: “Kesko has extensive experience in the grocery trade and a strong K consumer brand. Oriola-KD, for its part, is a highly-valued distributor of health and well-being products and an expert in the pharmaceutical sector.”

The legislation permitting, the yet-unnamed chain is also intent on expanding to the pharmaceutical sector.

“We are prepared to expand our operations to the pharmaceutical market in the event that the pharmacy regulations are revised,” reveals Eero Hautaniemi, the chief executive of Oriola-KD. “Our vision is to become a leading operator in Finland's pharmaceutical market.”

Kesko and Oriola-KD will in the first stage make an investment of approximately 25 million euros in establishing the joint venture. The establishment remains subject to the approval of antitrust authorities.

