The vast majority, or 29, of the employees affected will be laid off.

Posti will cut a total of 33 positions as part of its ongoing effort to adjust its operations to the poor economic situation and changes in both customer needs and the postal and logistics industry in Finland.

The remaining four positions will be cut by means of other arrangements, such as voluntary pension and re-employment arrangements, according to a press release from the state-owned postal and logistics service provider.

“We clarified our operating ways and practices in the negotiations to secure our fundamental duties and guarantee our profitability. The changes are part of our continuing efforts to adjust operations and now targeted our administrative tasks,” it says.

The planned personnel cuts will have no impact on the services of Posti, the postal and logistics company affirms.

Posti initiated negotiations over the belt-tightening measures with the members of its finance, information technology and human resources staff, as well as some members of its parcel and logistics services, in January, estimating at the time that a maximum of 43 positions would be cut.

“Posti’s operations will not be profitable without rationalising and other corrective measures,” it argued.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Seppo Samuli – Lehtikuva