The Finnish boutique smartphone and operating system developer said it has granted a newly-founded consortium, Sailfish China, the exclusive right to develop an independent operating system based on Sailfish OS for release in China.

Jolla announced at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona on Monday that it has signed a licensing agreement for launching its mobile operating system, Sailfish OS, in China.

Sailfish China is set to invest 250 million dollars in developing the new mobile ecosystem, which will also include solutions for smartphones, smartwatches, television, the automotive industry and the Internet of Things, according to a press release from Jolla.

“After several difficult years, Jolla will be a profitable company this year,” Antti Saarnio, the board chairman at Jolla, said to Kauppalehti.

His excitement was shared by Sami Pienimäki, the chief executive at Jolla, who described the licensing agreement as a major strategic milestone for the roughly 50-employee technology firm.

Shan Li, a leading private equity investor in China and an early investor in Jolla, will take a key role in building up the consortium. He estimates that the demand for an independent mobile operating system is very high in China. A number of major companies, he reveals, have already expressed their interest in joining the consortium.

“Sailfish OS is the only viable alternative for China,” he says.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi