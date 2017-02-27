The rumours that began circulating a few days ahead of what has become the largest mobile industry gathering in the world were true, he confirmed. The iconic, reportedly indestructible Nokia 3310 will be re-launched in the second quarter of 2017.

Arto Nummela, the chief executive of HMD Global, saved the best for last in his anticipated announcement on the eve of the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona on 26 February, 2017.

“It comes with a better battery and it comes with the snake game,” he stated.

HMD Global reveals in a press release that the updated version of the once massively-popular mobile phone will be available, in four distinctive colours, worldwide at an average retail price of 49 euros. The Nokia 3310, it highlights, offers an impressive 22-hour talk-time and a 30-day stand-by time, despite having a slightly bigger screen than its predecessor.

“We just couldn’t resist,” says Juho Sarvikas, the chief product officer at the Espoo-headquartered technology company. “We wanted to reward loyal Nokia phone fans and make a statement that rich heritage, innovation and modern design can go hand-in-hand.”

The product announcement was met with delight by industry analysts and mobile phone fans alike. The Nokia 3310 will be the biggest story of the Mobile World Congress, predicted Ben Wood, a mobile industry expert at CCS Insight.

He also estimated that the excitement surrounding the re-launch is an indication of the present state of the smartphone market. “It’s an absolutely damning indictment of the state of the smartphone market that the world is so excited and obsessed with a retro feature phone that shipped 17 years ago,” he said in an interview with the Guardian.

HMD Global also announced the global launch of two new smartphones, the Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5, with respective retail prices of 139 and 159 euros, and that the Nokia 6 will be released also outside China by mid-2016.

“We also believe that everyone deserves access to the premium quality and attention to detail that is usually reserved only for flagship devices. With our new range of Nokia smartphones, we aim to democratise technology and bring this experience to everyone,” states Sarvikas.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Josep Lago – AFP/Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi