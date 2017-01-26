The negotiations will concern a total of 308 employees in its finance, information technology and human resources departments, and some members of its parcel and logistics services department, according to a press release from the state-owned service provider .

Posti on Wednesday announced that it will initiate negotiations with its administrative staff with a view to shedding a maximum of 43 positions.

Posti calls attention to the ongoing transformation of the postal sector in Finland, telling that the ailing economic situation, changes in customer needs and intensifying competition have had a negative effect on its performance.

“Posti's operations will not be profitable without rationalising and other corrective measures,” it states.

The primary objective of the consultative negotiations is to clarify the operating procedures of the state-owned company, according to the press release.

Posti assures that the negotiations and planned redundancies will have no effect on its delivery services. The service provider admitted last month that it had partly misjudged the need for redundancies after it was forced to recruit to address disruptions in mail deliveries.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi