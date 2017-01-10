The telecommunications service provider said yesterday the planned changes are required in order to transition to a more flexible and efficient way of operating amidst changes in customer behaviour, technologies and business practices. It also said it is also negotiating changes to the terms and conditions of employment of roughly 80 of its employees.

Sonera has launched a thorough re-structuring campaign that may result in the reductions of a maximum of 145 positions and the creation of 40 new positions.

The negotiations will concern approximately one thousand staff members across the organisation, equivalent to almost a third of the 3,300 people employed by Sonera in 2016.

Sonera revealed in a press release that it is planning on streamlining its way of operating in the consumer business segment and aligning the operations of Sonera Kauppa with changes in consumer behaviour brought about by changes in the opening hours of shopping centres and other retailers.

Its customer services, meanwhile, are to be re-organised to place greater emphasis on digital customer service channels and its business-to-business operations rationalised to secure competitiveness and profitability.

The service provider is also planning on improving the profitability of its product development operations by, for example, centralising the operations and introducing changes to several of its business segments.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Kimmo Mäntylä – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi