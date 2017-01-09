The 5.5-inch smartphone will initially become available exclusively in China through JD.com, one of the largest online retailers in the world, for a suggested retail price of 1,699 Chinese Yuan, or approximately 233 euros.

HMD Global has announced the commercial launch of the first Android-powered, Nokia-branded smartphone, the Nokia 6.

The Espoo-based technology start-up says it plans to unveil several other new smartphones at all price points by the end of the first half of 2017.

“We have stated that we intend to move with speed to establish a position as a player in the smartphone category and create products that truly meet consumer needs,” Arto Nummela, the chief executive of HMD Global, states in a press release.

“Our ambition is to deliver a premium product, which meets consumer needs at every price point, in every market. We start today with our premium, high-quality Nokia 6 […]. We look forward to unveiling further products in the first half of this year.”

HMD Global acquired an exclusive global right to create the next generation of Nokia-branded mobile phones and tablet computers last May.

China, it explains, was selected as the launch market for its first smartphone due to the enormous market potential: the country already has an estimated 552 million smartphone users and the number is expected to grow to 593 million by the end of the year, according to eMarketer, a market research company based in the United States.

The Nokia 6 features an aluminium uni-body design and a 5.5-inch full high-definition screen protected by Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with an X6 LTE modem, 4 gigabytes of system memory and 64 gigabytes of storage space.

The operating system is Android Nougat.

The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel back-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

“By building on the true Nokia phone hallmarks of leading design and materials, an obsessive focus on the latest technology and solving real-life issues, we believe we have a unique proposition for consumers,” views Juho Sarvikas, the chief product officer at HMD Global.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Handout / HMD Global

Source: Uusi Suomi