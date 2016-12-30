When looking for opportunities to do medical research, you want to turn your eyes to Helsinki. The vibrant capital of Finland has everything that’s needed for doing research and finding world-class, life-saving innovations. From top researchers to state-of-the-art research centres, Helsinki simply has it all.
- HUS – The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa, a joint authority formed by 24 municipalities, aims to offer patients in all member municipalities timely and equal access to specialised medical care. Helsinki University Hospital, functioning as part of HUS, is nationally responsible for treating severe and rare illnesses and the kind of illnesses that require special expertise and technology.
- University of Helsinki Faculty of Medicine not only trains skilled doctors and dentists but also carries out high-quality multidisciplinary research. One of its missions is also to aid researchers and students in establishing international contacts.
- The Academic Medical Centre Helsinki echoes the active collaboration in the field of medical research in the city. The centre is formed together by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki, Helsinki University Central Hospital (HUCH) and the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM). This medical unit has been highlighted in international evaluations and it ranks among the 10 best medical centres at the European level and the 50 best centres in the world.
- FIMM – Institute for Molecular Medicine in Finland is an international research institute in Helsinki focusing on human genomics and personalised medicine. At FIMM you’ll find molecular medicine research, Technology Centre and Biobanking Infrastructures under one roof. The institute promotes translational research and adoption of personalised medicine in healthcare.
- Biomedicum Helsinki, the centre for medical research and training, is the leading environment promoting medical research and training in Finland and supporting cooperation between academia and industry. Biomedicum is about collaboration: the aim is to tackle future challenges in health care with the uniquely extensive cooperation between the university’s basic biomedical research and the clinical research conducted by Helsinki University Central Hospital, not to forget interaction with society at large. Biomedicum also offers research services, which makes it an excellent framework for medical research.
- Helsinki Biobank is a hospital based biobank founded by the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), the University of Helsinki, Kymenlaakso Social and Health Services (Carea) and the South Karelia Social and Health Care District (Eksote). Once fully operational, Helsinki Biobank will covers 1.9 million inhabitants and open completely new opportunities for medical research.
- The Helsinki University Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Centre is the largest and most versatile cancer treatment centre in Finland, providing personalised cancer treatment and being the home of groundbreaking cancer research. The Comprehensive Cancer Centre promotes translation – i.e. faster and more efficient use of translational research results to patients’ benefits and is also known for its phase I research as well as first-in-man research.
- Innovative startups and startup events have found a solid foothold in Helsinki. From Startup Sauna, an accelerator for new startups focusing on business development and finding the right go-to-market strategy and product-market fit, to Slush, the world renowned startup event helping the next generation of great companies forward, Helsinki offers a versatile serving of future innovations, also in the field of health and medical innovations.
- Health Capital Helsinki, formed by the City of Helsinki, Aalto University, and the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), is a leading European hub of Life Science and Health Tech related research, knowledge, and business, focusing on neuro, cancer, digital health, future hospital, food and bioeconomy. Through its activities, Health Capital Helsinki is aiming to improve the commercialisation of scientific research, increase the number of startup companies and jobs, support business growth and accelerate export.
- The capital region is home to Pharma Industry Finland. The largest pharmaceutical companies in the world have offices in Helsinki and its neighbouring areas. Pharmaceutical companies have been doing their clinical trials in Helsinki for a long time. The Finnish operating environment and especially the country’s state-of-the-art competence are again attracting a rising number of clinical trials to Finland and Helsinki.
10 HELSINKI GREATSHelsinki Business Hub started its operations in 2006. To celebrate the ten years of success, HBH has published a series of articles that highlight both known and hidden gems of the region. Articles are written by experts and opinion leaders representing a variety of sectors and domains.Find out more about HBH: www.helsinkibusinesshub.fi.