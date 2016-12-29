Helsinki is a fascinating, technology driven capital in Northern Europe. Located in the very south of Finland it is only an approximately two hour flight away from most German cities and hides some great benefits for German industry.
- International ranking: Helsinki and Finland rank in international benchmarks in the top places of the most secure and best cities to live, least corrupt countries and one of the best health systems in the world.
- Education and Mentality: The primary and higher education system in Finland is one of the best in worldwide benchmarks, enriched by open minded and flexible people with a “let’s do it” mentality and the Finnish way of persistence (“suomalainen sisu”). Even if Finnish is not the easiest languages on Earth, the Finns speak fluent English and even German in daily business life.
- Test new ideas: Finland is the birthplace of modern telecommunication. In many sectors, one can see that, in terms of deploying new telecommunication standards, the digitalisation of cities, ubiquitous computing or new business models, Finland is an excellent place to test new ideas. As a few examples, in the Helsinki region driverless buses drive around, the City of Helsinki provides a huge database for app developers for free to push the vision of a “Digital Helsinki” (http://dev.hel.fi) and it is possible to rent one out of 1,500 city bikes with your local bus ticket, all wirelessly of course!
- Find ICT talents: The ICT sector in Finland went through a structural change in the past few years, but one can see that Finland picked up this new opportunity to grow in new sectors such as mobile gaming, health industry, Internet of Things, cloud computing and cyber security. Finland, and especially the Helsinki region, has transformed into an R&D hotspot for foreign companies to grow their businesses with high-tech talents from the North.
- Fact & Figures: Finland is a highly cost competitive location for knowledge intensive businesses. The labour costs for an SW-engineer are approximately 30% lower than in Germany. When comparing the corporate taxation rates in 2016, Finland has a corporate income tax level of 20% compared with an average corporate tax rate in Germany of 29.72% according to KPMG. However, low costs are not everything. Finnish R&D engineers operate on a highly efficient level compared to low-cost countries.
- Hotspot for investors: Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) grew extensively during the past few years and 229 foreign-owned companies invested directly in a unit located in Finland in 2014. The public organisation Finpro promotes foreign investments into Finland and assists international companies in finding business opportunities all over Finland. German investments in Finland and especially in the Helsinki region increased in the past months. Currently, there were over 40 greenfield investments from German companies during the past 5 years.
- Unique support: When setting up a site in Finland, there are several organisations (e.g. enterprisefinland.fi, www.investinfinland.fi) for supporting foreign companies. Currently, there are big opportunities to set up high-tech product development teams with competitive costs in Helsinki and some other places in Finland. Skilled-labour availability is a major driver for investments of several big players around the world.
- Research and Industry: One of the economic success factors of Finland is the knowledge transfer between universities and industry which has led to outstanding innovations in the past. The Aalto University (http://www.aalto.fi) in Espoo is a multidisciplinary university where science and art meet technology and business. The university has six schools with nearly 20,000 students and 4,500 employees, and was founded in 2010 when Helsinki University of Technology, the Helsinki School of Economics and the University of Art and Design Helsinki were merged. Besides university research, there is the state owned research institute VTT (vtt.fi) in Espoo with 2,500 research members. VTT provides cross-disciplinary technological and business expertise and a unique research infrastructure for domestic and international customers.
- The campus approach: Espoo Innovation Garden (http://www.espooinnovationgarden.fi) is located in Espoo’s Otaniemi and was already twice nominated by the EU Commission as one of the most innovative regions across Europe. Today, more than 500 companies operate there, from the start-up level to major players. This campus environment fosters collaboration and innovation.
- Get inspired for your business: Helsinki is reachable from Germany within a short flight and you could travel within a day back and forth, but Helsinki is also a wonderful city to spend time in besides business trips to discover the beautiful architecture in the city centre of Helsinki, visit several indoor and outdoor museums and locations, or just relax with some coffee at the seaside, enjoy your time and get inspired for your next business.
10 HELSINKI GREATSHelsinki Business Hub started its operations in 2006. To celebrate the ten years of success, HBH has published a series of articles that highlight both known and hidden gems of the region. Articles are written by experts and opinion leaders representing a variety of sectors and domains.Find out more about HBH: www.helsinkibusinesshub.fi.