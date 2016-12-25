- Reliability.
In Helsinki, everything works. If something doesn’t work, it will usually be fixed a.s.a.p. You save a lot of time and nerves when you can rely on the infrastructure, logistics, timekeeping and so on. You will be part of the reliability concept—for instance, you are expected to sort your domestic waste into different bins.
- Openness.
In Helsinki, nobody stops you from doing what you think is worthwhile. The residents are generally tolerant and open-minded. The digital revolution has thoroughly permeated the Helsinki lifestyle over the past decade or so. Helsinki City Hall makes lively use of social media in everyday communications.
- Creativity.
In Helsinki, you will find an atmosphere of curiosity and openness to new solutions. The local schools encourage this attitude from an early age.
- Self-Irony.
In Helsinki, the prevailing sense of humour is gentle self-irony (sometimes unintentional). It’s an intriguing fusion of English, American and Scandinavian traditions.
- Pragmatism.
In Helsinki, people like to get things done (this is related to point 1). What is sometimes perceived by newcomers as a lack of smalltalk or even bluntness is, in fact, to do with a pragmatic, business-like mind-set.
- Greenness.
In Helsinki, 40 per cent of the total land area is made up of green spaces such as parks, forests, fields and wetland. There is a major conservation area and bird sanctuary right in the geographic centre of the city.
- Seasons.
In Helsinki, you can still experience all four seasons. The much-mentioned dark winter is in fact quite romantic: the twinkle of warm candlelight in January takes you back to happy memories and dreams of yesterday.
- Trams.
In Helsinki, the tram network dates back to the 19th century. Helsinki is one of those rare cities that never discontinued tram traffic in the 1950s and 1960s. Trams are the ever-popular flagship of the highly efficient Helsinki public transport system.
- Walkability.
In Helsinki, you can walk to almost anywhere: the city centre is conveniently compact, and most everyday destinations are within walking distance. In the next 20 years, downtown Helsinki will have 80,000 new resident walkers.
- English.
In Helsinki, most people speak fluent English. This can make learning Finnish difficult, as everybody answers back in English. However, it is easy for visitors to ask for directions and help.
