Is your company’s marketing stuck in old-fashioned facts and methods? Do you feel like you have no idea about how to keep up with all of the marketing trends and potential opportunities out there?

What is my company’s next step and where do I start?

It doesn’t matter how old or big your company is, what the figures are behind your sales, what your customer base is or where they are located. You simply need to make as much noise about your company and your expertise as possible, so that the crowd can hear you loud and clear. Marketing can be complex in some situations where you can make big mistakes and lose a lot of money. However, the simplest way to do integrated marketing is by NETWORKING. Be brave and have courage. Get together with people like you and start networking step-by-step. These are some of the ways you can do it in Helsinki;

1. Event: Slush

Slush is a hot, international startup event in Helsinki that takes place in the middle of winter. Slush brings together international start-up entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and the media. The event has grown, year by year, into a huge international networking event. At Slush, partners look for each other—with intent. This event is so hot that people are willing to travel from the other side of the world to the cold, dark Helsinki winter with the ambition of taking their business to the next level.

2. Aalto University’s Startup Sauna

Do you feel like networking in a sauna? Don’t worry, it’s not a real sauna! Startup Sauna is actually a co-working space and a meeting point for aspiring entrepreneurs. But, if you want to, you can actually bounce your ideas off others in “Sauna”, one of the meeting places within this 1500 m² industry hall. No sweat though, it’s just a meeting and event room!

3. Kasvu Open – Finland’s biggest sparring competition for company growth

Kasvu Open is located in Jyväskylä, but there are also many other Kasvu Open events in the Helsinki area. In 2016, there will be a total of 349 companies and startups, and over 900 of the best of the best business innovation leaders participating in Kasvu Open events. Kasvu Open events provide you with an excellent chance to network and create your business ideas and innovations.

4. Innovation House Finland

Sea, sun and inspiration. That’s Innovation House Finland. Situated by the sea, just a few kilometres from the Helsinki city centre, the founders of this fresh idea say that they wanted to create a nest of inspiration, competencies, professionalism and innovation. Innovation House Finland offers you the opportunity to work with mentors, protectors and other enthusiastic people in a 20-day programme, starting July 2016. And yes, it comes complete with a sea view sauna and a seashore for cooling off your ideas!

5. Mesenaatti.me

Crowdfunding is well established in Helsinki. Mesenaatti.me is Finland’s first focused platform solely dedicated to crowdfunding, where established players and newcomers can present their own projects and seek financial support for them. As a bonus, anyone can be a patron, since a tenner is enough. This is hot!

6. Löyly

Löyly is a public sauna and restaurant complex that has just opened, located next to the Hernesaari seashore. This building is a fascinating addition to Helsinki in terms of its architecture and, in addition, offers a great opportunity to meet, mingle and get acquainted with Finnish people and sauna culture. Don’t worry, we all wear bathing suits, but be open; you never know who will sit next to you!

7. Hoffice

Did you know that people in Helsinki are even ready to open their homes to fellow entrepreneurs? Hoffice lets users invite other unknown entrepreneurs into their own homes to work. What an opportunity for the lone worker! Aren’t we all supposed to be silent and introverted? Hel no!

8. Tekes events

Even the official organisations of Finland have surprises for you. Tekes is the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation, which boosts wide-ranging innovation activities in research communities, industry and service sectors. Tekes has also proved to be an excellent event organizer, and their events offer many networking opportunities. Meanwhile, in addition to the subjects their events cover, you can often get inspiration from the humour, enthusiasm, and flexible entry. Hel yes we like!

9. Social media is still alive and kicking – some options

LinkedIn, what a way to start your storytelling. First of all, you must take care of your company page so that it includes all relevant information. Follow this by writing interesting content, including fancy visuals. Be honest and keep writing your content frequently. Write stories about your company; let your expertise be seen from different angles. Join every marketing and sales group that helps you keep track of what others are doing, and helps your network grow by itself.

10. Situate yourself in a co-working space

There is an opportunity to become stronger by openly networking and benchmarking in some areas. A clever way to do this is to locate your company in the same premises as similar companies or even with competitors. In the Helsinki area, there are tons of fantastic co-working spaces and environments available.

This list was created by Mia Heiskanen and Marianne Vahterkoski – owners and entrepreneurs from Sisältömylly Oy, a flexible and capable agency for digital content and marketing. We believe in opportunities, the power of networking and stories. www.sisaltomylly.fi