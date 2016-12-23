24
Open Data is creating a bustling new business in cities. The investments in open market and open data ecosystems are proving their ability to cash in.

  1. Tuup is building an application in the next generation of traffic services. It uses open data on public transport schedules to build a user-friendly, end-to-end travel experience, and a one-stop shop for tickets.
  2. Withinsights, with its Vainu.io product, is developing an efficient business opportunity prospecting tool. Vainu combines multiple data sources to find leads for its customers.
  3. Gispo is a world-class location data training house that is teaching people to use and reuse open location data. Gispo is active in creating GIS communities in Finland.
  4. Hahmota is revolutionising the visualisation of financial data. Hahmota makes sense of budgets.
  5. Gofore is a consulting company that specialises in providing the public sector with modern information architecture, with data standards, and modern open data tools.
  6. Mapita  is developing the forerunner Maptionnaire online map questionnaire tool that has mature data visualisation functionalities.
  7. Solita is spearheading the digitalisation of Finnish public sector services with modern design methods and technologies.
  8. Dimenteq has been a key player in digitalising location data throughout the country.
  9. Reaktor sets an example in creating apps and startups.
  10. Sun Energia has calculated the energy values of roofs around the country. It has a self-service portal for planning solar panel locations.
Jaakko Korhonen is a data analyst and civic tech advocate from Open Knowledge who has a passion for developing digital products.
10 HELSINKI GREATS
Helsinki Business Hub started its operations in 2006. To celebrate the ten years of success, HBH has published a series of articles that highlight both known and hidden gems of the region. Articles are written by experts and opinion leaders representing a variety of sectors and domains. 
Find out more about HBH: www.helsinkibusinesshub.fi.
