Open Data is creating a bustling new business in cities. The investments in open market and open data ecosystems are proving their ability to cash in.
- Tuup is building an application in the next generation of traffic services. It uses open data on public transport schedules to build a user-friendly, end-to-end travel experience, and a one-stop shop for tickets.
- Withinsights, with its Vainu.io product, is developing an efficient business opportunity prospecting tool. Vainu combines multiple data sources to find leads for its customers.
- Gispo is a world-class location data training house that is teaching people to use and reuse open location data. Gispo is active in creating GIS communities in Finland.
- Hahmota is revolutionising the visualisation of financial data. Hahmota makes sense of budgets.
- Gofore is a consulting company that specialises in providing the public sector with modern information architecture, with data standards, and modern open data tools.
- Mapita is developing the forerunner Maptionnaire online map questionnaire tool that has mature data visualisation functionalities.
- Solita is spearheading the digitalisation of Finnish public sector services with modern design methods and technologies.
- Dimenteq has been a key player in digitalising location data throughout the country.
- Reaktor sets an example in creating apps and startups.
- Sun Energia has calculated the energy values of roofs around the country. It has a self-service portal for planning solar panel locations.
10 HELSINKI GREATSHelsinki Business Hub started its operations in 2006. To celebrate the ten years of success, HBH has published a series of articles that highlight both known and hidden gems of the region. Articles are written by experts and opinion leaders representing a variety of sectors and domains.Find out more about HBH: www.helsinkibusinesshub.fi.