Helsinki Business Hub does wonderful work in welcoming new foreign companies to the Helsinki metropolitan area. To celebrate HBH’s anniversary, I wish to share 10 exciting company cases, many of which we have had the pleasure of working on together with HBH:
- e2m – Awaited new player, an aggregator in the electricity flexibility market that trades energy from distributed generation, one of the Finnish energy strongholds.
- GE Health – Company’s global wireless device R&D centre in Helsinki is one of the global hotspots where the future of digital health is currently defined.
- Hard Rock Café – Because Helsinki is the capital of rock!
- Huawei – Did I already mention that a Finnish mobile engineer is our national treasure: Huawei’s R&D centre in Helsinki has grown from 18 people to 160 people in only a few years.
- China Liangtse Wellness – One of the biggest wellness chains in China has brought peace of mind and relaxation to its Finnish clientele since 2009.
- Supercell – With growth boosted by its globally networked Japanese investor SoftBank, Supercell has become the global king of mobile games and apps.
- Talking People – A Swedish telesales and customer service company wanted to recruit staff with right attitude and good work motivation. This is why the company already employs 120 people in Helsinki.
- Telecity Group – Operating already six carrier-neutral data centres within the metropolitan area, Telecity Group has been at the forefront of utilizing technologies that maximize the efficiency of cooling and minimize energy use.
- Trivitron Healthcare – A great example of co-operation bridging together Indian and Finnish players in the healthcare sector, especially in dental care and diagnostics.
- Zalando – From A to Z: How an online fashion retailer transforms into a mobile powerhouse by opening its tech office in Helsinki.
I wish HBH, our dear and near co-operation partner, a happy birthday and many more success cases!
– Antti Aumo
10 HELSINKI GREATSHelsinki Business Hub started its operations in 2006. To celebrate the ten years of success, HBH has published a series of articles that highlight both known and hidden gems of the region. Articles are written by experts and opinion leaders representing a variety of sectors and domains.Find out more about HBH: www.helsinkibusinesshub.fi.