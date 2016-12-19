22
Thu, Dec
Helsinki Business Hub does wonderful work in welcoming new foreign companies to the Helsinki metropolitan area. To celebrate HBH’s anniversary, I wish to share 10 exciting company cases, many of which we have had the pleasure of working on together with HBH:

  1. e2m – Awaited new player, an aggregator in the electricity flexibility market that trades energy from distributed generation, one of the Finnish energy strongholds.
  2. GE Health – Company’s global wireless device R&D centre in Helsinki is one of the global hotspots where the future of digital health is currently defined.
  3. Hard Rock Café – Because Helsinki is the capital of rock!
  4. Huawei – Did I already mention that a Finnish mobile engineer is our national treasure: Huawei’s R&D centre in Helsinki has grown from 18 people to 160 people in only a few years.
  5. China Liangtse Wellness – One of the biggest wellness chains in China has brought peace of mind and relaxation to its Finnish clientele since 2009.
  6. Supercell – With growth boosted by its globally networked Japanese investor SoftBank, Supercell has become the global king of mobile games and apps.
  7. Talking People – A Swedish telesales and customer service company wanted to recruit staff with right attitude and good work motivation. This is why the company already employs 120 people in Helsinki. 
  8. Telecity Group ­– Operating already six carrier-neutral data centres within the metropolitan area, Telecity Group has been at the forefront of utilizing technologies that maximize the efficiency of cooling and minimize energy use.
  9. Trivitron Healthcare – A great example of co-operation bridging together Indian and Finnish players in the healthcare sector, especially in dental care and diagnostics.
  10. Zalando – From A to Z: How an online fashion retailer transforms into a mobile powerhouse by opening its tech office in Helsinki.

I wish HBH, our dear and near co-operation partner, a happy birthday and many more success cases!

– Antti Aumo

Antti Aumo is Executive Vice President Finpro and Head of Invest in Finland. He warmly welcomes international companies to expand their operations to Finland and the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.
10 HELSINKI GREATS
Helsinki Business Hub started its operations in 2006. To celebrate the ten years of success, HBH has published a series of articles that highlight both known and hidden gems of the region. Articles are written by experts and opinion leaders representing a variety of sectors and domains. 
Find out more about HBH: www.helsinkibusinesshub.fi.
