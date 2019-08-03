THOUSANDS OF THIRSTY REVELLERS HAVE descended on the River Vantaa for the 22nd annual Beer Floating Festival, or Kaljakellunta , today. The free and open event has been community organized and non-profit since its inception and has grown in popularity every year.

The festival was originally started with the intention of both celebrating and drawing attention to Finland's unique 'Every Man's Law', which dictates that everyone in the country has the right to roam freely through rural land, regardless of who may own it. Attendees bring their own water floats, as much beer as they can carry, and allow the river to take them from Vantaa into Helsinki.

The event has drawn criticism in the past for the amount of litter generated, with cleanup costs often reaching tens of thousands of euros.

This year, the message is a decidedly environmental one, with event organizers encouraging people to clean up after themselves and use more sustainable products at the event. You can see more photos from the day so far by scrolling down.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Images: Lehtikuva