The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) on Wednesday revealed that two people employed by the city are suspected of embezzling and stealing a considerable sum of money while performing their official duties – emptying parking meters.

The City of Turku is believed to have lost a minimum of hundreds of thousands of euros because of a couple of pilfering employees.

The criminal activities are believed to have begun already in the 1990s and continued on a regular basis until the two main suspects were arrested at the end of October, 2017, according to a press release from KRP.

The duo was found in possession of stolen money.

The investigators have also performed a number of house searches in an attempt to locate the stolen money and produce evidence against the suspects. Also a third person with a similar employment history with the city is believed to have been involved in the activities and likely to be charged with aggravated theft.

Several other people are believed to have helped the main suspects to hide and conceal the origin of the stolen money.

The deadline for bringing charges against the suspects is next January.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Marja Airio – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi