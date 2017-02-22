The Helsinki Times has launched a new service that encourages users to learn about and explore what’s going on around them. This new feature uses your current location to seek out events that are taking place nearby. Whether you are interested in art exhibitions, networking opportunities or local flea markets, now it’s easy to find out what’s happening in your neighborhood!

Once you’re there, just hit the browse button and you can start scanning through the different events. Searches can be refined by date, category and location. Alternatively, simply scroll through the map and check nearby areas to get a better picture of what’s going on further afield. If you find something you are interested in, just add it to your calendar.

Our new service is great for organizers too. Simply post your event free of charge and it will be seen by hundreds of our users. Individuals can also create their own private and public events. Friends can be invited via email or Facebook. Once a friend is invited, they will be able to see the event on their map. Additional information such as ticket prices and purchasing links can also be displayed on the event page.

Have you used the service yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know your thoughts by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dan Anderson

Helsinki Times